Fort Wayne garbage collection to move up one hour

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Garbage and recycling collection schedules are going to change in the Fort Wayne area beginning Tuesday morning.

Due to high temperatures forecasted to impact the area, garbage and recycling collection will begin one hour earlier than usual for Fort Wayne residents.

Beginning Tuesday, neighborhood collection will start at 5 a.m. instead of the usual 6 a.m. This schedule change will continue until further notice.

As always, residents are being asked to sit carts out on the curb the night before pickup.