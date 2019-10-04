Fort Wayne firefighters collect $35,000+ for MDA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another “off” year for Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters’ annual “fill the boot” fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

In 2017, firefighters collected more than $107,500 in donations. That was also the last year they were allowed to ask for donations while standing at the intersections of major roads.

Last year they raised $37,000, and this year’s total is just over $35,600, according to the Journal Gazette.

RELATED: Firefighters blame city officials for low MDA fundraiser amount

Union President Jeremy Bush says about 340 firefighters participated in their off-hours after Chief Eric Lahey restricted them from collecting while on-duty and limited collections to inside businesses and on parking lots amid safety concerns.