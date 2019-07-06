Fort Wayne Firefighters battle blaze in south side home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne firefighters battled an intense fire on the south side of town late last night.

It started around 10:15 p.m. on Friday when the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 1000 block of Sylvia Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found a one story home with heavy smoke coming from it. Once inside, fire crews located a blaze coming from the kitchen.

While crews were extinguishing the fire in the kitchen, other firefighters searched the home to see if anyone was inside as they were told six people lived inside of the home. After their search, it was determined that nobody was home at the time.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, fire crews had to evacuate the home as the roof was ablaze and they were afraid it would collapse.

The fire was under control in around 30 minutes. The home suffered moderate damage.

There were no injuries sustained. The fire remains under investigation be the Fort Wayne Fire Department.