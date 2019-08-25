Fort Wayne firefighter injured battling blaze

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One firefighter suffered minor injuries in a garage fire Saturday.

According to a release from the Fort Wayne Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a home in the 8200 block of Grand Forest Ct. at 6:22pm to find smoke coming from the home’s attached garage.

Neighbors told firefighters that the homeowners had left just before the fire was reported.

The fire was under control in 21 minutes. Two pets were rescued. The release did not specify how the firefighter was injured.