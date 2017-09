FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne Firefighter has died in the line of duty.

A release from the department says Captain Eric Balliet, a nineteen year veteran of the Fort Wayne Fire Department, died yesterday while leading his crew in a “physically demanding training exercise” at a commercial structure.

The cause of his death was not released.

The Fire Department says they appreciate the public’s support during this difficult time, and more information will be released at a later date.