Fort Wayne Fire Department to accept applications for new firefighter recruit class to begin in May 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Release) – Beginning September 1 at noon, the FWFD will accept applications for firefighter positions. The Department is seeking qualified applicants, ages 21 – 35, who will be committed to the public safety of the Fort Wayne community. Applications will be accepted beginning noon EST on September 1 until 4 p.m. EST October 31, 2022. Late applications will not be accepted. Classes are expected to start in May 2023 and those who graduate will begin employment at their assigned fire station in the fall of 2023.

Information and instructions relating to the hiring process are available at fortwaynefiredepartment.org/getrecruited.

Those interested in applying are highly encouraged to attend one of the following Q & A sessions:

Saturday, September 3, 1:00 p.m.: Renaissance YMCA, 2323 Bowser Avenue

Thursday, September 8, 6:00 p.m.: Public Safety Academy, 7602 Patriot Crossing

Saturday, October 1, 1:00 p.m.: Parkview YMCA, 10001 Dawsons Creek Blvd

Thursday, October 6, 6:00 p.m.: Public Safety Academy, 7602 Patriot Crossing

Thursday, October 13, 6:00 p.m.: Jackson-Lehman YMCA, 5680 YMCA Pk Dr W

Saturday, October 22, 1:00 p.m.: Jorgensen YMCA, 10313 Aboite Center Rd

Applications will be available online only. Access to the Internet and to computer terminals may be found at the City of Fort Wayne Human Resource Department’s Job Kiosk between the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Citizens Square 200 East Berry Street, Suite 370 Fort Wayne, IN. Local libraries also have Internet access. Check with your local library branch for their individual hours.

Applicants who successfully submit an application by the deadline will be notified of next steps. For more information, please visit www.fortwaynefiredepartment.org/getrecruited.