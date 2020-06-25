Fort Wayne Fire Department seeking applications for new recruit class

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey today announced that the Fort Wayne Fire Department is accepting applications for 18 firefighter positions in their 93rd Recruit Class.

The Department is an inclusive organization and is seeking all qualified applicants, ages 21 – 36, who will be committed to saving lives in Fort Wayne.

“We encourage and welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds who will bring multiple perspectives, new ideas, and insights to the Fort Wayne Fire Department,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “Our outstanding fire department, with the leadership of Chief Eric Lahey, is leading the way in fire protection services, life-saving practices, and public outreach and education. Adding additional firefighters to protect our citizens and businesses will make the Department even stronger.”

“The Fort Wayne Fire Department is actively looking to recruit men and women of color,” said City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers. “A career with the Fort Wayne Fire Department is a career pathway to success, an excellent way to serve your community, be a servant leader, and remain connected to our great summit city of Fort Wayne.”

Applications will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. EST on July 31, 2020. Late applications will not be accepted. Classes will start February 1, 2021, and those who graduate will begin employment at their assigned fire station by June 19, 2021.

More information and instructions relating to the hiring process are available at FortWayneFireDepartment.org/Career-Opportunities/Hiring-Process.