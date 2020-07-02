Fort Wayne Fire Department gives fireworks safety tips

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Fire Department provided some safety tips for using fireworks ahead of Independence Day weekend.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Fireworks Injury Report found that about 11,100 people went to hospital emergency rooms for fireworks-related injuries in 2016. More than half were for burns, with children and young adults under 15 making up more than 31 percent of injuries. And men of all ages suffered 61 percent of the injuries.

FWFD recommends you enjoy fireworks at a professional event.

But if you do buy fireworks for personal use, the department gives these safety tips:

Never let children handle, play with, or light any fireworks.

Always read directions and warning labels on fireworks. If a device is not marked with the contents, directions, and warning label, do not light it!

Please remember to be considerate of your neighbors and their property.

Please remember that sudden, loud explosive noises, flashes of light and the smell of powder may trigger unwanted memories for some. “Please be courteous with fireworks.”

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from the reach of children.

While setting off fireworks, eye and hand protection should be worn at all times to avoid burns.

Use in a clear, open area. Keep the audience a safe distance away from the shooting site.

Remember to use care with fireworks in the vicinity of your launch zone. Sparks from active fireworks can ignite idle fireworks and cause injury. Fireworks awaiting use should be kept in a closed container to prevent falling sparks from inadvertently igniting them.

Light only one firework at a time.

Never hold fireworks in your hand to light.

Never attempt to re-light, alter, or fix any “dud” firework item.

Do not alter any fireworks device or make your own fireworks.

Have a fire extinguisher, water supply, hose, or bucket of water nearby.

Soak your used fireworks in water before properly disposing of them.

Adults should clean up after the show and the next day when you can see the area to prevent

harm from an unexploded or dud firework to anyone, particularly a child.

harm from an unexploded or dud firework to anyone, particularly a child. Please remember to be considerate of your pets, as fireworks can cause them a great deal of stress.

Fireworks can be set off through July 3 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., on July 4th between 10 a.m. and midnight, and July 5-9 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.