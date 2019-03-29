Fort Wayne Fire Department adds new technical rescue truck to fleet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Mayor Tom Henry, Fire Chief Eric Lahey and some members of the Fort Wayne Fire Department announced the addition of a new custom designed Technical Rescue Truck to its fleet today at Fire Station 10 on North Anthony Boulevard.

Chief Lahey blessed the truck as it is longtime fire department tradition from the days of horse-drawn engines. After the blessing, the firefighters pushed the new truck into the station where it will sit until it gets its first call.

The new truck will be utilized by the technical rescue team. The truck will aid the team in a various number of emergencies such as trench collapse, building collapse, high angle rescue and confined space rescue. The new truck and the technical rescue team respond out of station 10 though the team will work in firehouses all over the city.

The technical rescue truck was custom built by Ferrara Fire Apparatus in Louisiana. According to Chief Lahey, “During the building process, our firefighters, engineers and mechanics traveled to Louisiana to inspect the building process,” he then states “The group of inspectors found every step of the process to be first rate and they are extremely impressed with the finished product.”

Mayor Henry states “I continue to be impressed by the efforts of the Fort Wayne Fire Department,” “We’ve made positive strides with equipment upgrades, new technology and additional training. We’re fortunate to have outstanding firefighters who are committed to serving and protecting residents, neighborhoods and businesses.”