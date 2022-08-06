Fort Wayne fire crews work Friday afternoon fire at Omni Source

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a building fire at the Omni Source location in the 2500 block of Tayler Street shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.

On arrival, crews found all 20 employees inside the building at the time of the fire safely evacuated. They located the fire, which was contained to machinery, due to the sprinkler system in the building.

The department says that it took about an hour to get the situation under control due to the size of the building. The building suffered moderate fire, water, and smoke damage.