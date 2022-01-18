Fort Wayne Farm Show today through Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Farm Show is back in town.

The annual Fort Wayne Farm Show is this week at the Memorial Coliseum, running today through Thursday, with more than 1,000 booths showing off the latest farm technology the industry has to offer, along with the area’s largest variety of farm machinery equipment.

Fundraising auctions supporting the Indiana FFA Scholarship Foundation will also be taking place throughout the event, which is free and open to the public and runs from 9am to 5am today, 9am to 8pm Wednesday, and 9am to 4pm Thursday.

The annual showcase attracts thousands of visitors. Find the full list of events through this link.