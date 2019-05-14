Fort Wayne Family Dollar robbed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Nobody was hurt in an armed robbery that happened at the Family Dollar store on Bluffton Road in Fort Wayne last night.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report it happened just past 9pm. Police say one suspect was responsible, and nobody was hurt, although customers were reportedly “shaken” by the experience.

The robbery happened moments after the store had closed for the night. No suspect information has been released yet.