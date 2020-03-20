Fort Wayne DID, Waiter on the Way partner for free delivery to locals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Downtown Fort Wayne residents either missing their favorite restaurants or just not wanting to cook tonight have another option, thanks to a partnership between the Downtown Improvement District and Waiter on the Way.

The organizations announced Thursday that food deliveries through Waiter on the Way within the 99 blocks of the Downtown Improvement District would be free for the next month, as long as customers either use the code DTFW during online checkout or mention it during a phone order.

A $10 minimum order is required.

Waiter on the Way has also added a function to their checkout system that allows customers the ability to tip both the restaurant staff and the delivery driver, allowing the restaurant to better support its staff.

Learn more about local restaurants also offering carry-out or delivery options during the coronavirus response by clicking here.