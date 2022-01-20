Fort Wayne details next phase of The Landing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The city of Fort Wayne has announced the next phase of revitalization for The Landing. The nearly $12 million project will include the historic preservation of three signature buildings, as well as new construction that will add more than 21,000 square feet of commercial and retail space.

As part of the project, the Columbia Street West Bar and Grill as well as the upper floors of the nearby building that houses the Nawa restaurant will be renovated. A new building will also be built behind and along a portion of the east side of the Columbia Street West Bar and Grill.

The $34 million first phase of redevelopment for The Landing was completed in 2019. The next phase will also be led by Cincinnati-based The Model Group, which led the original project.

“We are excited to partner with the Model Group on another project that will revitalize existing buildings in our downtown,” Nancy Townsend, director of community development, said in a news release. “We are confident in the work they are doing on the Landing and their focus on the adaptive reuse of these buildings to make them vibrant while maintaining the uniqueness of this historic place.”

In addition to the new commercial and retail space, the project is expected to add 21 new housing units. The city says the effort will create more than 100 construction jobs and 80 full-time jobs.

The city is providing $750,000 in funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which is being used to ensure that affordable housing is being included in the project.

Construction on the new phase of The Landing is slated for completion later this year.