Fort Wayne, Decatur getting flood grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne and Decatur are getting some federal money to help deal with flood-prone properties.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security Monday announced federal grants of more than $676,000 to buy 10 flood-prone properties in Fort Wayne and Decatur. Executive Director Bryan Langley says the properties in question have experienced repetitive flooding and damage, and allowing the cities to buy them will remove some of the property owners’ “financial and emotional stress.”

Decatur is getting the lion’s share of the money, at almost $571,000. Both communities will have to provide a 25% match of whatever funding is used.