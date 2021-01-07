Fort Wayne Daisies get special figurines

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some Fort Wayne history has been immortalized in the form of a collectible.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has announced four bobblehead figurines based on the Fort Wayne Daisies women’s pro baseball team that played from 1945 through 1954 in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

The first three bobbleheads feature Betty Weaver Foss, Dottie Schroeder, and Joanne Weaver, as well as a generic fourth figure.

All are on sale now; find the online store here.