UPDATE: Teen’s body found in St. Marys river

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Crews today found the body of a teenager who went missing after disappearing under the surface of the St. Marys River yesterday evening.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says officers found the boy’s body at around 10am Sunday, just downstream from where he disappeared near Foster Park Saturday night.

The Fort Wayne Fire and Police Departments had been called to the area at about 7:40pm Saturday after witnesses said they had seen the teen go under after wading in the river.

The boy’s name, age, and cause of death have not yet been officially released.