Fort Wayne crash sends 10 children, 2 adults to hospitals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Ten children and two adults have been hospitalized after a van collided with a pickup truck in northeastern Indiana.

A preliminary investigation shows the pickup truck failed to yield the right of way at an intersection and was struck about 7:15 p.m. Monday by a passenger van in Fort Wayne, state police said.

The impact split the pickup in two.

The children — ages 6 months to 15 years old — and a 41-year-old driver were inside the van. All had on seat restraints and some suffered minor injuries. Several were trapped inside the van following the crash, police said.

Alcohol use by the pickup’s 65-year-old driver, who also was injured, was suspected, police said.