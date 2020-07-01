Fort Wayne COVID-19 testing site moving July 6

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health OptumServe COVID-19 testing clinic will move on July 6.

The site for COVID-19 testing will move to New Covenant Worship Center, located at 3420 E. Paulding Road. Testing will from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

However, this site is not for antibody testing.

Testing is for Indiana residents or anyone working in Indiana by appointment only. No symptoms are required to receive a test.

You must schedule your test in advance by calling 888-634-1116 or by clicking on the link here.

The current testing site, located at the New Haven-Adams Township Fire Department, will close on Thursday, July 2.