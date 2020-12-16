Fort Wayne company providing meals to healthcare workers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (PRESS RELEASE): Allied Payment Network, the industry’s most

progressive provider of online and mobile bill payment services to banks and credit

unions, has created a giving program, “Be an Ally to our Fort Wayne Heroes,” to provide

meals throughout December to hospital healthcare workers in Fort Wayne, where the

company headquarters is located.

Allied CEO and founder Ralph Marcuccilli has enlisted the help of several area companies, and challenges other individuals and businesses in the area to make donations through its GoFundMe fundraiser page. One hundred percent of the funds raised will be used to underwrite the cost of the meals.

According to Marcuccilli, the program is part of the company’s annual community giving

project, and fulfills one of Allied Payment Network’s core values to ‘Do the Right Thing.’

The company, which agreed to match employee contributions dollar-for-dollar, has

already supplied more than 500 meals.

Fort-Wayne-based companies Summit Brands, Sweetwater Sound and Chuck & Lisa

Surack, and Fort Financial Credit Union have donated funds to supply more than 2,000

additional meals.

Jan Vardaman of Gratitude Catering and Tabitha Gray of Mancinos Pizza and Grinders,

both located in Fort Wayne, are preparing the meals, as well as making additional meal

contributions. A growing list of corporate sponsors is on the Allied GoFundMe page.

Since March 2020, Allied has provided meals to local frontline heroes and food pantries

to assist them during the pandemic. According to Marcuccilli, this latest effort is to “show

appreciation to local healthcare workers who have been on the front lines battling

COVID-19 for the past nine months. Many are making significant personal sacrifices in

time spent away from their families, putting their own health at risk, yet rising to the

occasion.”

Meal delivery began on Friday, December 4 to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and will

continue to local healthcare facilities Lutheran and Parkview Hospitals until the funds

are depleted. According to Lynne Sordelet, a cardiac ICU nurse at Lutheran Hospital, “It

has been amazing to see the community support for frontline workers, and this act of

kindness truly means a lot.”