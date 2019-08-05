Fort Wayne company growing, adding engineering 170 jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne company has announced plans to create up to 170 new jobs.

Guardian Machine Protection, which provides preventive maintenance services for manufacturers’ industrial machinery, is preparing for major growth, according to a press release from Greater Fort Wayne, Inc.

The company was founded in 2011 out of a need to provide a solution to a common issue within the manufacturing sector, according to founder and CEO Yan Wall. The additional jobs are needed to keep a growing number of local and regional clients running at peak efficiency.

The jobs are for mechanical engineering technicians. You can apply through this link.