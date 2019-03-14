Fort Wayne company connected to grounded Boeing jets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There’s a Fort Wayne connection to the jets grounded by the FAA and President Trump yesterday.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8, has been involved in two fatal plane crashes since December, including one that killed 157 people earlier this month.

BAE Systems of Fort Wayne received a contract in 2013 to make spoiler control units for the jets. Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report those are parts that impact the plane’s “lift.”

The company directed media inquiries toward Boeing, while adding that it stands “ready to provide support and assistance to the investigation as needed.”

In October 2018, an Indonesian Lion Air flight crashed into the Java Sea and killed 189 people. Then on March 11th, an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed shortly after takeoff and killed 157 people. In both cases, the Boeing 737 line of aircraft were involved.