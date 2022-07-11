Fort Wayne Company Chosen In Walmart “Open Call”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne business is among more than 330 from throughout the country chosen to sell their products on Walmart store shelves. Turf Titan Brands received a “golden ticket” after pitching their products last week during Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call event. This year’s Open Call had more than 13,000 products registered with 1,110 businesses chosen as finalists to make pitches.

In an interview with Inside INdiana Business, Turf Titan Brands President Andrew Saal said being chosen will help brand recognition for the young company. “From a brand standpoint, I mean we’re so new; people just don’t even know who we are,” said Saal. “So, when you’re on a Walmart shelf – and we’re not sure how many stores we’re going to be in yet – that’s some pretty solid brand exposure for us.”

Turf Titan Brands was created from Biodyne USA and its premier distributor, BW Fusion, both of which are also based in Fort Wayne.