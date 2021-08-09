FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools will require masks in all buildings beginning Wednesday, August 11th, following guidance from the CDC as cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 continue to surge among the unvaccinated.

Superintendent Mark Daniel made the announcement at Monday night’s board meeting, citing lengthy discussion with health officials as well as staff members.

All students, faculty and staff will be required to wear masks inside all Fort Wayne Community Schools buildings, due in part to such a low vaccination rate among students. CDC officials said Monday that less than 30 percent of 12-18 year old people are vaccinated. Adding to the complications is that the Delta variant is infecting children, and currently, the vaccines aren’t available for those under 12.

The first day of school is August 16.