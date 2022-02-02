Fort Wayne Community Schools Set SAT Date For March 3rd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools has set an SAT date for March 3rd. FWCS was already planning an e-learning day for most high school students in March so juniors can take the SAT accordingly to satisfy a new state requirement. That according to a to a Facebook Live update from the district Tuesday.

On March 3rd, FWCS juniors will attend their home high school to complete the test while freshmen, sophomores and seniors will participate in e-learning. The arrangement is necessary because the College Board, the organization that administers the SAT, has specific testing regulations, including smaller testing sites.

FWCS has about 2,100 juniors, according to the Indiana Department of Education. FWCS will provide more information by email and mail. Families with questions should contact their school accordingly.