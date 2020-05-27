Fort Wayne Community Schools continues meals for students through July

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools will continue to make sure students have access to meals throughout June and July.
Officials say they’ll continue providing the free meals through the same drive-up or walk-up system that began in March. Children can pick up the breakfast and lunch packs from 10:30 am-1:30 PM, Monday through Friday at one of the 26 Fort Wayne Community Schools Elementary Schools. Children must be present to pick up the meals.
Distribution locations are as follows:
- Abbett Elementary School, 4325 Smith St.
- Adams Elementary School, 3000 New Haven Ave.
- Arlington Elementary School, 8118 St. Joe Center Road
- Brentwood Elementary School, 3710 Stafford Drive
- Croninger Elementary School, 6700 Trier Road
- Fairfield Elementary School, 2825 Fairfield Ave.
- Forest Park Elementary School, 2004 Alabama Ave.
- Franke Park Elementary School, 828 Mildred Ave.
- Glenwood Park Elementary School, 4501 Vance Ave.
- Haley Elementary School, 2201 Maplecrest Road
- Harris Elementary School, 4501 Thorngate Drive
- Harrison Hill Elementary School, 355 Cornell Circle
- Holland Elementary School, 7000 Red Haw Drive
- Indian Village Elementary School, 3835 Wenonah Lane
- Irwin Elementary School, 3501 S. Anthony Blvd.
- Lincoln Elementary School, 1001 E. Cook Road
- Lindley Elementary School, 2201 Ardmore Ave.
- Maplewood Elementary School, 2200 Maplewood Road
- Price Elementary School, 1901 W. State Blvd.
- St. Joseph Central Elementary School, 6341 St. Joe Center Road
- Shambaugh Elementary School, 5320 Rebecca St.
- South Wayne Elementary School, 810 Cottage Ave.
- Washington Elementary School, 1015 W. Washington Blvd.
- Washington Center Elementary School, 1936 W. Wallen Road
- Waynedale Elementary School, 7201 Elzey St.
- Weisser Park Elementary School, 902 Colerick St.