Fort Wayne Community Schools continues meals for students through July

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools will continue to make sure students have access to meals throughout June and July.

Officials say they’ll continue providing the free meals through the same drive-up or walk-up system that began in March. Children can pick up the breakfast and lunch packs from 10:30 am-1:30 PM, Monday through Friday at one of the 26 Fort Wayne Community Schools Elementary Schools. Children must be present to pick up the meals.

Distribution locations are as follows: