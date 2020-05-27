Fort Wayne Community Schools continues meals for students through July

By
Brian Davis
-
("[20170501-OSEC-LSC-4078.jpg]" by [U.S. Department of Agriculture], [Public Domain])

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools will continue to make sure students have access to meals throughout June and July.

Officials say they’ll continue providing the free meals through the same drive-up or walk-up system that began in March. Children can pick up the breakfast and lunch packs from 10:30 am-1:30 PM, Monday through Friday at one of the 26 Fort Wayne Community Schools Elementary Schools. Children must be present to pick up the meals.

Distribution locations are as follows:

  • Abbett Elementary School, 4325 Smith St.
  • Adams Elementary School, 3000 New Haven Ave.
  • Arlington Elementary School, 8118 St. Joe Center Road
  • Brentwood Elementary School, 3710 Stafford Drive
  • Croninger Elementary School, 6700 Trier Road
  • Fairfield Elementary School, 2825 Fairfield Ave.
  • Forest Park Elementary School, 2004 Alabama Ave.
  • Franke Park Elementary School, 828 Mildred Ave.
  • Glenwood Park Elementary School, 4501 Vance Ave.
  • Haley Elementary School, 2201 Maplecrest Road
  • Harris Elementary School, 4501 Thorngate Drive
  • Harrison Hill Elementary School, 355 Cornell Circle
  • Holland Elementary School, 7000 Red Haw Drive
  • Indian Village Elementary School, 3835 Wenonah Lane
  • Irwin Elementary School, 3501 S. Anthony Blvd.
  • Lincoln Elementary School, 1001 E. Cook Road
  • Lindley Elementary School, 2201 Ardmore Ave.
  • Maplewood Elementary School, 2200 Maplewood Road
  • Price Elementary School, 1901 W. State Blvd.
  • St. Joseph Central Elementary School, 6341 St. Joe Center Road
  • Shambaugh Elementary School, 5320 Rebecca St.
  • South Wayne Elementary School, 810 Cottage Ave.
  • Washington Elementary School, 1015 W. Washington Blvd.
  • Washington Center Elementary School, 1936 W. Wallen Road
  • Waynedale Elementary School, 7201 Elzey St.
  • Weisser Park Elementary School, 902 Colerick St.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here