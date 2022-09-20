Fort Wayne Community Schools bus involved in Tuesday morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – No students were injured in a Tuesday morning crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus.

Officers from the Indiana State Police and Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a reported multi-vehicle crash around 8 a.m. on Cook Road, near Turnstone Blvd. On arrival, officers found two vehicles crashed into the rear of a school bus.

Initial reports show that a 2011 Honda Odyssey was stopped eastbound behind the bus, that was waiting to turn. A 2008 Kia Optima then rear-ended the Honda Odyssey, forcing it into the rear of the bus.

Witnesses reported that the Kia was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed. Officers also noted a strong glare for eastbound drivers and that the windshield on the Kia was dirty and contributed to visual difficulty.

While the drivers of the passenger vehicles were not injured, an adult aide on the school bus was taken to a local hospital with a complaint of pain. The bus driver was also taken to the hospital for medical clearance only.

State police encourage drivers to keep all windows clean and clear of obstructions. As well as give yourself plenty of time to avoid being rushed.