Fort Wayne Community Schools Announce Plan For Second Half of 2020-2021 School Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): In a statement released Monday afternoon, Fort Wayne Community Schools announced their plan to keep current plans in place for next semester. According to a letter from FWCS Superintendent, Mark Daniel that was sent home to parents Monday. This coming with approximately six weeks left in the first semester as administrators continue monitoring COVID-19 numbers, speaking with principals, and reviewing parent survey results. At this time, FWCS officials have decided that it was best to stay the course for the second half of the 2020-2021 school year.

Under the current plan, High School and Middle school students will continue to have the options of blended or remote learning while elementary students will have the options of learning fully in-person or fully remote.