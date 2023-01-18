Fort Wayne City Councilman Tom Didier announces campaign for mayor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne City Councilman (R-3rd District) officially launched his campaign for mayor on Wednesday.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that Didier made the announcement Wednesday afternoon at the Allen County G.O.P. headquarters.

Didier had previously stated his intention to run and joins City Councilman Jason Arp (R-4th District) in the Republican primary. Jorge Fenandez has filed to run as a Democrat, and Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has also stated his intention to run in the Democratic primary.