Fort Wayne City Council will talk about legacy fund

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne City Council will discuss a resolution that changes the way the legacy funds are handled.

The resolution proposes building a legacy funds study committee that would address several questions. According to our partners in news at ABC21, one question would include whether or not the common council should approve a grant or loan that would drop the legacy fund below $30 million.

Science Central’s planetarium project was supposed to be discussed a second time recently by the council as a possible recipient, however that topic was tabled yet again.

It looks as though now the city council may vote to change the process of how the legacy funds are distributed.

Currently, the legacy funds are obtained from the City Light Lease Settlement between the city and Indiana Michigan Power also with the Fort Wayne Community Trust using some of the annual Light Lease payments.

The City Council Meeting is open to the public and will take place Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on the fifth floor of Citizens Square.