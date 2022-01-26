Fort Wayne City Council Requests Garbage Law Shift

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City officials are officially asking state legislators to give local governments a better option for obtaining solid waste services, such as trash collection. According to the Journal Gazette, City Council’s decision Tuesday night to approve a resolution addressing the issue came hours after state representatives on an 86-4 vote approved House Bill 1286, which would address how solid waste services are obtained. The state Senate will now consider the bill.

Council members recognized the bill’s progress before approving the resolution, which was first announced back on January 8. City Council members have shared frustrations about feeling like their hands are tied when it comes to accepting a bid for solid waste services amid their continued problems with Red River Waste Solutions, who was approved as the city’s trash and recycling collection provider in 2017.