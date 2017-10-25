Fort Wayne City Council passes 2018 budget

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council passed the city’s 2018 budget last night.

On an 8-1 vote, the council made a total of nearly $1.3-million in cuts from Mayor Tom Henry’s original plan, bringing the total budget to just under $164-million. It includes money for two dozen new police officers and 22 new firefighters, as well as skipping the annual 2% raise for Council members and Mayor Henry’s salary.

Henry’s still happy with the results, releasing the following statement:

“We have finished another budget season with City Council’s passage of the City of Fort Wayne budget for 2018.”

“With less than one percent of the proposed budget being cut, the 2018 budget ensures we’ll continue to meet the needs of residents and businesses with an emphasis on priorities requested by taxpayers – adding to our public safety personnel, a commitment to neighborhood infrastructure improvements and maintaining our award-winning Parks.”

“Overall, I’m encouraged by the momentum and investments we’re experiencing in Fort Wayne. We truly are a point of destination for economic development opportunities, job growth, great neighborhoods and unique quality of life amenities.”

The only vote against the budget was from Councilman Jason Arp, who said that while the Council made good progress, he couldn’t vote for a budget that increased spending and funded several things he felt were “outside” of city government’s role.