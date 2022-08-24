Fort Wayne City Council Approves $5 Million For Cyber Security & Firefighter Breathing Equipment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne can move forward with investing more than $5 million of federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funding in two projects after the City Council’s approval Tuesday. According to The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne officials have discussed many uses for the $50.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds the city received last year. Megan Butler, city grant administrator, asked City Council members to approve two projects – $3.5 million for cybersecurity and $2.25 million for new breathing apparatuses for the Fort Wayne Fire Department. The projects achieve the goals of fixing issues identified during the pandemic and making the community more resilient, Butler said.