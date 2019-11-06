Fort Wayne church to launch free clinic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A local church will soon be housing a clinic for those who may struggle to pay for healthcare.

Lifehouse Church on Kentucky Avenue in Fort Wayne will host the clinic that will offer services for free or at low-cost, according to the Journal Gazette.

The Lifehouse Health Clinic will be open twice a month, starting this Monday, and will serve adults and children. Volunteer Patsy Hendricks says the idea is to lift some of the burden that similar clinic Matthew 25 has, and will feature a doctor, a nurse practitioner, and ten nurses on the staff.

Care will be provided for a $10 donation, or for free if patients can’t afford that.