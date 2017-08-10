Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo has announced its newest arrival – a female reticulated giraffe calf, Kita, who was born Sunday, August 6.

Kita is Swahili for “to stand firm,” and she is named after her maternal great grandmother.

Her parents are Zahra and Ezeji.

Kita was born at 9:28 a.m. and stood on her own within the first 30 minutes of her birth. She began nursing within the hour.

The calf measured 6’1″ and weighed approximately 172 pounds.

The FW Children’s Zoo is now home to eight reticulated giraffes, six females and two males.

Kita is expected to make her public debut before this season comes to a close.