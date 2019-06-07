Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo to host Spring into Action River Cleanup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is hosting its first Spring into Action River Cleanup next Saturday, June 15.

All families, community groups and individuals are invited to take action and help clean up Spy Run Creek and its surrounding areas.

Participants are being asked to meet at the Zoo Education Center on Franke Park Drive at 9 a.m., and the event is set to last for two hours.

If you’re planning to take part, make sure to wear suitable footwear and clothing. The Zoo is also asking participants to bring a reusable water bottle to stay hydrated. Water coolers will be provided for refills.

The event is free to the public, and it will also include special activities and engagements for children, youth and adults all led by Teens for Nature Volunteers.