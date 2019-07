FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – You’re invited to come “chill” with the animals at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo this Wednesday.

Guests are invited to watch zoo animals enjoy icy treats tomorrow afternoon during the annual Ice Day event. The event also includes chats with zoo keepers on the importance of animal enrichment.

Ice Day will take place from 1-6 p.m., and is included with zoo admission.

Zoo hours are Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.