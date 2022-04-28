Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo set to open for its 58th season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is set to open to the public on Saturday, April 30 at 9:00 a.m.

This year, visitors can expect to see some changes. The front entrance has a new look, including the “ZOO” letters now matching the zoo’s logo colors. The Indonesian Rain Forest now has a new, reimagined entry room. The zoo is also bringing back the ability for people to host birthday parties at the zoo.

Visitors can expect to see plenty of construction, as work on the new Red Panda Ridge exhibit is underway and expected to open next year.

Some areas may have limited access and some animals not on display because of attempts to protect the zoo’s birds with the current spread of avian flu in the state.

The zoo is open Thursday and Friday for members only.