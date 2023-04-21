Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo set to open for 59th season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will open Saturday for its 59th season.

Festivities will begin with a DJ in the plaza at 8:30 a.m. The Peacock Cafe will open early for morning beverages. A local children’s choir will sing the national anthem and a ribbon cutting will officially open the zoo at 9 a.m.

New features this year include a new sign reading ‘Asian Trek” on the way to the Indonesian Rain Forest. All exhibits from the switchback and north will be part of the new Asian Trek and will feature animals from Asia.

Updates to Tiger Forest include a larger water feature and and new “cat”io.

Guests can expect to see construction wrapping up for the new Red Panda Ridge. It’s expected to open Memorial Day weekend.