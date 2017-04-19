Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo prepares for Saturday opening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s almost opening day for the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

The Zoo’s staff gave members of the media a preview of the 2017 season this week, with its first day open to the public slated for Saturday. Curator Shelley Scherer tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 some new additions include Tasmanian Devils Milton and Mischief:

“We really, really enjoy working with them. They have a lot of personality, and it’s been fun getting to know them.”

Another new addition is 2-year-old male lion Bahati, although he won’t be on display just yet, as zookeepers are still getting him used to Ina, the lioness who has been with Fort Wayne for a decade.

Tickets for the Zoo are now available at KidsZoo.org.