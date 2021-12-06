Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo now accepting scholarship applications

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne-area students seeking an animal-related career can now apply for a special scholarship.

The Fort Wayne Zoological Society is accepting applications for the Lawrence A. Ackerman Scholarship, which bestows a one-time, $2,000 award to a college-bound high school senior looking to work in fields like veterinary sciences or animal conservation.

The award is based on an applicant’s character, commitment to the stewardship of animals, financial need, and scholastic achievement. Graduating high school seniors in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties in Indiana are eligible.

The Fort Wayne Zoological Society established the Scholarship in 1992 to honor the distinguished career of the late Dr. Larry Ackerman, who served as the zoo’s veterinarian for 25 years.

You can apply by February 1st through this link.