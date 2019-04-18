Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announces death of California sea lion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced Thursday the death of one of their California sea lions.

Fishbone died Wednesday afternoon during a medical procedure at the zoo. Zoo veterinary staff and sea lion keeper staff provided rescue medical procedures including CPR, but were unable to revive her.

Her death comes less than a month after her sister, Grits, passed away. Grits had been under veterinary care for 11 days, and was not responding to medical treatments. She passed away on March 30.

The sisters came to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo in October 2002.