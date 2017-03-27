Fort Wayne business to salvage old FWPD portico from Bowser Buildings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne business is working to save at least one part of the Bowser Buildings.

Demolition will start Tuesday on the landmarks, which at one point served as the headquarters for the Fort Wayne Police Department, but that doesn’t mean the history within those walls is going to be gone forever.

Jerry Vandeveer of The Wood Shack Architectural Antiques tells WOWO News his company will be salvaging items from the former headquarters, including the cast iron portico from the building’s Creighton Avenue entrance. It’ll cost $15,000 to remove it and deliver it elsewhere.

Vandeveer says with all of the development plans for the downtown area, it’s his hope to see it installed on one of the city’s restored, or soon-to-be-restored, amenities.