FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne-based video production company has been nominated for an Emmy.

PUNCH Films announced on Facebook they had been nominated for a regional Emmy Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ Great Lakes Chapter in the Community/Public Service category over their 1-minute video promoting the opening of Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne.

Winners will be announced at 7pm on June 20th.

You can watch the video through this link.