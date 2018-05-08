Fort Wayne business damaged in fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne motorcycle dealership was damaged in a fire early this morning.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department tells WOWO News they were called to Urban Assault Motorsports on Sherman Street at about 1:25am and found flames shooting out the side of the building.

Luckily the fire was contained to a small work and storage area inside and was put out quickly and placed under control in around 12 minutes. Nobody was injured, while the building suffered moderate smoke, water, and fire damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.