Fort Wayne buffet shuttered by Health Department re-opens after COVID-19 violations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fujiyama Grill and Buffet re-opened today after county health inspectors ordered the establishment to close for failing to follow COVID-19 protocols.

Health department records show that in a series of inspections, including ones on June 23rd and July 6th, patrons of Fujiyama Buffet were found to be serving themselves, not allowed under new protocols.

On Tuesday, an inspector determined that the violations were willful, and shut the restaurant down immediately. Our Partners in News at ABC-21 report that health officials are now confident that patrons are being served by restaurant staff and not serving themselves.