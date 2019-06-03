Fort Wayne Blue Star Banner program begins sixth year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Tom Henry today announced the City of Fort Wayne’s Blue Star Banner program will continue in 2019.

The Blue Star Banner initiative started in May 2014 and recognizes City of Fort Wayne residents and City government employees who are actively deployed.

Crews have installed 15 banners. Ten are returning banners from 2018 and there are five new banners for 2019.

New banners:

Daren W. Armstrong, Captain/Chaplain, U.S. Army

Blake Braun, Senior Airman E4, United States Air Force

Nicholas Didion, Corporal Air Ground, U. S. Marine Corps

Christopher R. Gustafson, Master Sergeant, U. S. Army

Kenneth Wesolowski, GM2, U.S. Navy

Family and friends of deployed military personnel are encouraged to complete an application at www.cityoffortwayne.org/bluestarbanner. Once the applications are reviewed, banners will be made and displayed on light poles along West Jefferson Boulevard from the Time Corners area to Swinney Park. Banners will be displayed through November and then removed during the winter months.

Individuals or companies interested in making a donation to the Blue Star Banner program may contact Karen Richards, Mayor’s Office, (260) 427-2146 and karen.richards@cityoffortwayne.org.