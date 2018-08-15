Fort Wayne Bishop’s response detailed in report on priest sexual abuse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Pennsylvania grand jury report on sexual abuse cover-ups within the Catholic Church details how an area priest reacted to the scandal.

Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades is bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and is identified in the 900-page report that was made public Tuesday.

The Associated Press reports that about 300 priests in Pennsylvania molested more than 1,000 children since the 1940s. Rhoades was in charge of the Diocese of Harrisburg from 2004 to 2009.

According to the Journal Gazette, he recommended against a trial for one priest who abused 14 victims, saying it would “cause scandal to many.” He also recommended another man be removed from the priesthood, but again advised against possible scandal.

Rhoades released a statement ahead of the report, saying he has an “unwavering commitment to child safety.” He is not accused of abusing any children.

Read the full report here.