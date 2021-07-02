Fort Wayne Barnes & Noble to move out of Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Barnes & Noble is opening one Fort Wayne location while closing another one.

In September, Barnes & Noble will close its Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center location as it will move to nearby Orchard Crossing Shopping Center.

The new bookstore will showcase a fresh design and layout with a focus on providing a warm and welcoming environment for browsing along with a locally tailored selection.

In preparation for the move, Barnes & Noble will close its Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center location on Sunday, August 22nd.