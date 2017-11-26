Fort Wayne Ballet will present annual production The Nutcracker, tickets available

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Ballet will present its annual production of The Nutcracker at the Arts United Center beginning December 1.

Featuring more than 200 performers, the cast includes professional dancers, academy students and dance students from around the community.

The Fort Wayne Ballet is partnering with Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control again this year, incorporating adoption-eligible dogs into the Act I Party Scene. There will be a provided space in the lobby for visits with the canine stars during intermission. Families interested in adoption can begin the process right then.

Performance dates and times include:

December 1 @ 7:30 p.m.

December 2 @ 2:30 p.m. AND 7:30 p.m.

December 3 @ 7:30 p.m.

December 7 @ 7:30 p.m.

December 8 @ 7:30 p.m.

December 9 @ 2:30 p.m. AND 7:30 p.m.

December 10 @ 2:30 p.m.

Following 2:30 p.m. performances, guests can attend a Sugar Plum Party where they will enjoy sweets and treats as they meet Clara and her friends. Attendees may get autographs and take pictures with select cast members.

Tickets for all nine Nutcracker performances start at $17; Sugar Plum Party tickets are $8 each.